Coach King shrugs off Saints record ahead of Quins clash

Alex King insists records mean nothing as Saints head to Harlequins on Saturday.

King, who became Saints attack coach in the summer of 2013, has never seen his side lose to Quins.

They have won all seven meetings under his stewardship, including a dramatic 27-23 victory at The Stoop last February.

But King is refusing to think about the past, stressing that will have no impact on this weekend’s Aviva Premiership encounter.

“I don’t know much about records,” King said. “I know we had a couple of good wins against them last year and we just want to build on our victory against Exeter last week.

“It’s been a good week, we’re preparing well and we’re looking forward to going to The Stoop.

“It’s always a tough game down there, but the preparation has been good and we’re looking forward to going down there.”

Last season’s win at The Stoop came after Ben Botica failed to clear the ball out of play to bring an end to the game.

Quins were leading 23-20 and had the chance to boot the ball into the stands, but Botica’s kick got caught in the wind and Ben Foden went on to score a stunning winning try.

“We played really well there last season and they didn’t manage to kick the ball out so we took advantage of it,” King said.

“It was an important game in the context of the season because we kicked on and had a pretty decent three months.

“But it’s all in the past now and we just want to back up last week’s win with another big performance.”

If Saints are to win at The Stoop again, George North is likely to have a key role to play.

The Wales star lit up Franklin’s Gardens last Friday with a try and a stunning assist for Rory Hutchinson’s effort in the 20-19 win against Exeter. And King said: “George has been outstanding.

“He’s in the form of his life and we’re luck y to have him.”