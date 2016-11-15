Clark doubtful for Saints’ clash with Worcester

Calum Clark is a doubt for Saints’ clash with Worcester Warriors on Friday night.

The flanker suffered concussion in the Aviva Premiership victory against Gloucester at Franklin’s Gardens on October 28.

He was given some time off after that game, with Saints opting to rest several senior stars for the Anglo-Welsh Cup matches during the past two weeks.

But it remains unclear whether Clark will be fit enough to travel to Sixways this week.

“We’re still looking at Calum,” said forwards coach Dorian West.

“We’ve had a few lads who have come back from injury and it perhaps takes a bit of time because you don’t want to just chuck them in and play them constantly.

“Calum picked up a knock in the Gloucester game and it’s taken him a bit of time to get over it and we’ll see how he is later in the week.

“It’s completely out of your hands. If a player gets a bang on the head, it’s straight over to the medics and they have protocols they follow to get the player back safely.

“The lads will play when they’re right to play.

“Calum had a bit of time off, but he’s back in now, doing bits and bobs and we’ll see how he is.”