Campese Ma’afu is closing in on a return to action at Saints.

The loosehead prop suffered a broken wrist in Fiji’s defeat to England at Twickenham in November.

He has been unavailable for Saints ever since.

And forwards coach Dorian West said: “He’s set to return pretty soon.

“He broke his wrist and it’s one of those things - you can’t play until it’s healed.

“He’s getting to the later stages of his recovery and hopefully he’ll be back soon.”