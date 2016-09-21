Burrell to miss Saints’ clash with Wasps

Saints are set to be without Luther Burrell for Saturday’s clash with Wasps after the head injury he picked up at Saracens last weekend.

But Teimana Harrison is available for the game at Franklin’s Gardens after recovering from a shoulder injury that forced him off at Allianz Park.

Burrell collided awkwardly with the hip of centre Brad Barritt during the second half of Saints’ 27-12 defeat to Saracens.

He was knocked unconscious and when he came round he was given oxygen before being taken to hospital in an ambulance.

And Saints assistant coach Alan Dickens said: “Luther took a big bang and he’s not fit to play this weekend.

“He’ll be going through the return to play protocol as and when we see fit.

“His health comes first and we will look after him.

“As for Teimana, he’s available to play this weekend.”

Dylan Hartley is set to be available for Saturday’s game after recovering from a sore back.

And more positive news comes in the form of Christian Day, Jamie Elliott and James Craig, who have all been unavailable for selection so far this season.

But Dickens said: “I don’t know of the actual dates for those players, but they are well on the way.

“It should be within the month, and that’s the same with Ben Nutley, who has also been out recently.”