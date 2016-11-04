Burrell starts for Saints in Anglo-Welsh Cup opener

Luther Burrell will start for Saints in their Anglo-Welsh Cup clash with Newcastle Falcons on Sunday.

The centre has now fully recovered from the concussion that has sidelined him since the defeat at Harlequins on October 8.

And he takes his place in a line-up full of promise, with the backline a blend of youth and experience.

Burrell lines up alongside Rory Hutchinson at centre, with pace aces Tom Collins and Howard Packman on the wings.

James Wilson is at full-back, with Tom Kessell and Sam Olver forming the half-back pairing.

In the pack, Christian Day starts his second successive match, captaining the team from the second row.

Api Ratuniyarawa, Charlie Clare, Jordan Onojaife and Lewis Ludlam all make their first Saints starts, with Ludlum making his senior debut.

James Fish, Matt Beesley, Alex Moon, Devante Onojaife and Juan Pablo Estelles could all make their Saints bows from the bench.

Jamie Elliott is also among the replacements and could play for the first time this season after recovering from a shoulder injury.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have former Saints players Joel Hodgson and Dom Waldouck among their replacements.

The Falcons have also gone for a mix of old and young, with lock Andrew Davidson and flanker Tyrone Holmes making debuts.

There is some proven class included too, with Sinoti Sinoti on the wing and Mike Delany at fly-half.

Newcastle Falcons: Tait (c); Watson, Burdon, Willis, Sinoti; Delany, M Young; Lockwood, Sowrey, Wilson; Witty, Davidson; Hogg, Holmes, Chick.

Replacements: Lawson, Vickers, Welsh, G Young, Chisanga, Egerton, Hodgson, Waldouck.

Saints: Wilson; Packman, Burrell, Hutchinson, Collins; Olver, Kessell; E Waller, Clare, Hill; Ratuniyarawa, Day (c); J Onojaife, Gibson, Ludlum.

Replacements: Fish, Beesley, Denman, Moon, D Onojaife, Dickson, Estelles, Elliott.