Burrell’s back for Saints’ trip to Newcastle

Saints centre Luther Burrell is available for Sunday’s trip to Newcastle Falcons after getting the concussion all clear.

Burrell was knocked unconscious in the September 17 defeat at Saracens but returned to face Harlequins on October 8.

However, after returning to training two days after the 20-9 loss at The Stoop, the 28-year-old felt unwell and began concussion protocols again.

He has not played since, but has now completed the return to play process and is ready to face the Falcons in the Anglo-Welsh Cup this weekend.

“Luther is good,” said Saints boss Jim Mallinder, who also confirmed that lock James Craig is ‘not far off’ in his recovery from concussion. “He’s training really well and available for the weekend.”

But Irish utility back JJ Hanrahan remains sidelined with the ankle injury sustained during the pre-season defeat at Ulster on August 26.

“JJ is a few weeks off, but he’s out of his boot and out there running and moving around,” Mallinder said.

“It won’t be long before he’s back into consideration.”