Attack coach King exits Saints

Saints have announced that attack coach Alex King has left the club by mutual agreement.

King arrived at Northampton from Clermont Auvergne during the summer of 2013.

And the former Wasps fly-half was to enjoy rapid success as the club claimed its first Aviva Premiership title during May, 2014, also winning the Amlin Challenge Cup during the same month.

King was linked with a role in Eddie Jones’ England setup last season, but with Saints struggling, the coach faced some criticism.

And after Saints won just two of their opening six Aviva Premiership games this time round, he has exited the Gardens.

Saints announced the news by placing it at the bottom of a team news article about Saturday’s Champions Cup clash with Montpellier.

The statement read: “The club has also announced that Alex King has left the club by mutual agreement.

The former England international, who has been the club’s attack coach since arriving from Clermont Auvergne in 2013, has left Franklin’s Gardens with immediate effect, and says that he has enjoyed his time at the club.

“As of today, both myself and Northampton Saints have reached a mutual agreement that I will be leaving the club,” he said. “Helping Saints win the Aviva Premiership in 2014 is one of my career highlights and I wish both the players and staff all the success for the coming season.”

Saints chief executive Allan Robson thanked King for his contribution to the team’s successes over the past few years.

“Alex has been a valued member of the coaching staff,” he said. “He played a big role in our Aviva Premiership and Challenge Cup titles and finishing top of the table in 2015. However we feel that the time is right to move on, and Alex leaves with our thanks and best wishes for the future.”