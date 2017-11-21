Mallinder understands frustrations of Saints fans

Jim Mallinder says he understands the frustrations of the Saints supporters.

And the director of rugby has stressed that the coaches and players are hurting more than anyone after a disappointing run of results.



Mallinder saw his side suffer their fifth defeat in six matches as they were beaten 30-15 by Worcester Warriors on Saturday.



It was the Warriors' first win of the Aviva Premiership season, and the bonus-point success lifted them off the foot of the table.



But for Saints, it was another painful day, and they are now sitting eighth ahead of Saturday evening's game against Sale Sharks at the AJ Bell Stadium.



And when asked for his message to the club's supporters after the defeat at Sixways, Mallinder said: "I'd thank them all for coming and supporting the team, as they always do.



"We've got brilliant fans, who follow us around the country.



"We, the players and the coaches, are as frustrated, probably even more frustrated than what they are.



"We feel and understand what it's like.



"We know they want to support a winning team, not a losing team, and we want to be involved in a winning team."

Saints have found it tough to win at the AJ Bell Stadium in recent seasons, but they did manage to pick up the points last season.

Tries from Ken Pisi, Michael Paterson, Mike Haywood and Ethan Waller earned a comprehensive 32-12 win and Saints would love a repeat on Saturday.

"It's a really tough place to play," Mallinder said.



"They're going to be pumped up for it, they always are, particularly at home.



"It's going to be very, very demanding and we need to be a lot better if we are to get a win."