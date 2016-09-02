Mallinder still keen to strengthen Saints’ squad

Jim Mallinder says he would still like to strengthen his squad.

The Saints boss has brought in the likes of Louis Picamoles and Nic Groom so far this summer, but has been hit with pre-season injury problems.

Centre Tom Stephenson will be a long-term absentee after breaking his leg during a friendly against Rotherham Titans at Franklin’s Gardens.

Lock Christian Day was forced to have surgery on a ruptured bicep, while JJ Hanrahan has sustained an ankle injury.

And Mallinder could opt to move into the transfer market, with the second row and the centre department the areas that could be bolstered.

“In certain positions we’re still looking for some strength in depth, but generally we’re pretty happy,” the director of rugby said.

“We know as a season progresses we’ll start losing players to international duty and we will get injuries so what we do need is a big, strong squad.

“We’ve got a lot of younger lads pushing, with the likes of Tom Collins, Sam Olver, Howard Packman and people like that who are coming into the senior squad, and I’m looking forward to seeing them pushing for first-team places.”

But with many players already committed to clubs, are Saints still able to snap up the players they want at this stage of the summer?

“There’s always time because seasons finish at different times and people are always coming out of contract,” Mallinder said.

“Throughout the season, there are always people who become available.”