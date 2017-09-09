Mallinder salutes Saints' response after impressive derby-day victory

Jim Mallinder says Saints have now set their standard for the rest of the season after their comprehensive success against Leicester Tigers at Franklin's Gardens.

Mallinder's men ended a seven-match east midlands derby losing streak as they saw off Tigers 24-11.

Tries from Luther Burrell, Dylan Hartley and an eye-catching effort from Tom Collins earned a deserved victory on derby day.

It was the perfect response from Saints after last Saturday's 55-24 evisceration at the hands of Saracens at Twickenham.

And Mallinder said: "We had to respond like that - there was no other way.

"We spoke about it during the week and it (the defeat to Saracens) has got to be a good reminder for us for the rest of the season.

"In this game, you've got to be physical, you've got to get that intensity - and last week we didn't do it.

"This week, we stepped up and you could tell from the first minute we were up for it.

"That's the standard we need to set for the rest of the season."

Courtney Lawes was named man of the match after a gargantuan showing in the back row.

Mallinder was delighted with the Lions star's display and also hailed the team effort as Saints dominated almost from start to finish to send their supporters home happy.

"I said we'd had a good pre-season and though some people might have doubted that last week, I know we've got some good players," Mallinder said.

"Dylan Hartley and Courtney Lawes really led from the front and showed what they were about.

"The two second rows (Michael Paterson and Christian Day) worked really hard.

"It was a team effort."