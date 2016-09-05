Mallinder pleased with Picamoles’ Saints debut

Jim Mallinder was happy with Louis Picamoles’ ‘strong’ performance on the French star’s Saints debut.

Picamoles was one of the positives for Mallinder’s men, who slipped to an 18-14 defeat to Bath at Franklin’s Gardens on Saturday.

The big No.8 carried well and also showed his intelligence to prevent Bristol gaining territory on a couple of occasions.

And Mallinder was pleased with Picamoles, who moved to Saints from Toulouse during the summer.

“He had a good game and he was strong,” said the Saints boss.

“He will get better playing for us. It’s his first proper game.

“He’s still coming to terms with how we play, but he carried the ball well and defended well.

“I’m pleased for him but disappointed for the team.”