Mallinder impressed with Clark after Saints flanker’s return to full training

Jim Mallinder says Calum Clark has been back to his ferocious best at Saints.
The flanker recently returned to full training following a shoulder injury that sidelined him for the entirety of last season.
He was players’ player and supporters’ player of the year in 2014/15, but an injury in a pre-season game at Wasps last October deprived him of a competitive outing last time round.
But Clark is now working his way towards a return and could get an outing in one of the upcoming Wanderers matches.
“He’s back in and you don’t get any half-hearted training sessions with Calum,” Mallinder said.
“When he’s in the opposition playing for the non-matchday 23, it’s always a dangerous prospect.
“It’s great to see him back out there, he’s looking fit and he’s clearly motivated as he always is.
“We’re looking forward to seeing him play.”
