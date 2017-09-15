Mallinder feels Saints made Bath big guns 'look quite average'

Jim Mallinder felt Saints made Bath's big names 'look quite average' as his side secured a fine 24-6 win at Franklin's Gardens on Friday night.

Two tries from David Ribbans and one apiece from captain-for-the night Courtney Lawes and George North ensured Mallinder's men would pick up a bonus-point Aviva Premiership success.

Bath could only reply through two Rhys Priestland penalties as they were outplayed at the Gardens.

And that meant their winning start, which saw them beat Leicester and Saracens, went up in smoke.

"What I did like was the physicality of the team - we played as a team," said Mallinder, who has steered his side to two home wins in the space of six days.

"We were coming up against some good individuals, a good side - Bath have proven that by beating two very good teams.

"But today, we deserved to win.

"In the first half, it was a bit messy, but we scored a good try at the end of it.

"We talked about game management, moving them around.

"You've got to get your kicking game going and I know sometimes the fans don't like it, but it they put 14 in the line you've got to have a kicking game and we need to just work on our accuracy.

"In the second half, we pinned them down, we got a good chase, we got turnovers and we made their good players look quite average."