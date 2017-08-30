Mallinder backs Collins to have a big season at Saints

Jim Mallinder has hailed Tom Collins for an 'outstanding' pre-season at Saints.

And the director of rugby is sure the wing can have a huge campaign for the club this time round.

Collins has been one of the stand-out players during the friendly action, scoring tries for fun.

He dotted down against the Dragons, grabbed the winner against Glasgow and then finished pre-season with a double against Ulster at Franklin's Gardens last Friday.

Collins spent the early part of the summer showcasing his skills for Sydney side Randwick Greens.

And he has brought the confidence he gained from that experience back to the Gardens.

When asked whether this can be a big season for the 23-year-old, who has made 35 appearances for the Saints first team, Mallinder said: "Definitely!

"Tommy Collins in particular has been outstanding in the games.

"He's carried hard, his defence work is improving all the time and he's confident.

"It's really helped him to have a bit of time in Australia and then backing that up with some really good performances here."