Ludlam returns to action as Wanderers host Sale

Lewis Ludlam will make his return when the Wanderers host Sale Jets at Franklin's Gardens this evening (kick-off 7.30pm).

The flanker has been sidelined due to illness since Saints' victory against Bath on September 15.

But he will start at seven against the Jets, who the Wanderers defeated at Heywood Road back in September.

Ben Nutley will skipper the side from the back row, which also includes Mitch Eadie, who got some minutes off the bench in the Aviva Premiership defeat at Sale on Saturday.

Stephen Myler, another second-half replacement at the AJ Bell Stadium, starts at 10, with talented youngster Alex Mitchell at scrum-half.

Tom Collins and Ken Pisi are on the wings, while George Furbank returns from a knee injury, sustained during the Anglo-Welsh Cup defeat at Exeter Chiefs, to take his place at full-back.

Jamie Elliott is fit enough to make his comeback from a hamstring problem and he is named among the replacements.

Wanderers: Furbank; Pisi, Dingwall, Strachan, Collins; Myler, Mitchell; Beesley, Fish, Painter; J Onojaife, Moon; Nutley (c), Ludlam, Eadie.

Replacements: Marshall, Trinder, Jeannot, D Onojaife, Ryan, Kessell, Emery, Elliott.