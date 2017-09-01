Lancashire all-rounder joins Northants on loan

Northants have signed Lancashire all-rounder Luke Procter on loan until the end of the season.

But there is some bad news for the County, with Adam Rossington definitely ruled out of the remainder of the campaign due to a broken thumb.

Ben Sanderson (hamstring) and Nathan Buck (side) also look set to miss the conclusion of the Specsavers County Championship Division Two campaign.

However, the addition of Procter, who will be available for the final four matches, is a boost for head coach David Ripley.

“It’s great to have Luke with us for the final push,” Ripley said.

“He is an experienced cricketer who can come into the team and provide runs and wickets.

"I have always been impressed with his competitive nature.

"We have several injuries at the moment and his signing is a real boost for us."

Left-hander Procter has played 66 first class matches for Lancashire, taking 74 wickets and registering 2870 runs, with a high score of 137.

And the 29-year-old said: “I’m really looking forward to it.

"Simon Kerrigan and ex-Lancs lad Nathan Buck have both spoken really highly of the club, which makes me feel a little more relaxed about joining up with the lads."

Northants' next match is a clash with Sussex at the County Ground, starting on Tuesday.