Kleinveldt happy after putting Northants in great position

Rory Kleinveldt was happy to reap some rewards as he helped put Northants in total control against Sussex at the County Ground.

Kleinveldt produced a fantastic performance, taking five for 50 as Sussex were skittled out for just 172 in the Specsavers County Championship Division Two clash.

That meant Northants, who had hit 426 all out with Ben Duckett smashing 193, held a 254-run first-innings lead against the third-placed side.

And after enforcing the follow-on, fifth-placed County set about Sussex, with Kleinveldt taking his sixth wicket of the match.

The away side ended day two on 34 for one with 10 overs bowled.

And Kleinveldt said: “We managed to bowl ourselves into a good position.

“Putting big scores on the board has been lacking this summer and it’s good to be able to bowl when there’s some runs on the board.

“Everyone ran in and hit the pitch and got something out of it.

“We got the ball up there, hitting the stumps more often than not.

“I haven’t quite had the rewards this summer but it came today.”