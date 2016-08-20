Hoskins says record-breaking unbeaten run is not putting pressure on Cobblers

Cobblers forward Sam Hoskins insists the pressure of maintaining the team’s amazing unbeaten run isn’t affecting performances.

Northampton haven’t lost a match in any competition since going down 3-0 at Milton Keynes Dons in the FA Cup on January 15, and haven’t lost in the league since December 19 last year.

Their unbeaten league run is a record-breaking 27, while they are 24 unbeaten in all competitions - also a record.

Rob Page’s men have started this season with three league draws and an extra-time win over Barnsley in the EFL Cup, but they have yet to win in 90 minutes.

This Saturday they entertain AFC Wimbledon in Sky Bet League One, and Hoskins insists all the players are thinking about is getting that first win - not preserving their records.

“It doesn’t bother us,” said Hoskins when asked aboiut the unbeaten run.

“We play with confidence and that’s why we’re on this run and each game we add to that total gives us more confidence.

“We can’t go into games worrying about making a mistake.

“We have to be positive and if we do we’ll get good results.”

There has been criticism from some quarters regarding what was deemed a negative approach in Tuesday’s 0-0 draw at Oldham Athletic.

The Cobblers struggled to make any sort of attacking headway in a drab game, but could still have nicked the win through chances for both Alex Revell and Kenji Gorre, and Hoskins says he and his team-mates simply have to be more clinical.

“The manager touched on that in the dressing room afterwards,” said the former Southampton and Yeovil man.

“I think we’ve got to be more clinical in front of goal.

“We defend really well and get back in shape as a team but when we get up the other end we have to be more clinical.

“But 0-0 and a point here isn’t a bad result. We can build on that and then take it into Saturday’s game.”

A major plus on a personal level from Tuesday for Hoskins was that he completed his first 90 minutes of the season after being handed a start in place of summer signing Harry Beautyman.

And he now aims to hold on to that shirt.

“It’s good for me to get 90 minutes under my belt,” said Hoskins.

“I had a little injury in pre-season but I’m over that now and it’s good to get in the starting line-up.

“There’s a lot of competition here but I think that brings out the best in players so hopefully I can keep my place in the team and push on.”