Horne returns as Saints head to Sixways

Rob Horne will make his return from injury in Saints' Aviva Premiership clash with Worcester Warriors at Sixways on Saturday afternoon (kick-off 1pm).

Horne has not played since the win against Harlequins at Franklin's Gardens on September 30.

And as he missed the opening-day defeat to Saracens, the summer signing can still boast a 100 per cent record in Northampton colours.

He has won all four of the first-team games he has played and was also on the winning side in a Wanderers match at Sale.

The Australian will link up with Luther Burrell at centre, with Saints making eight changes to the team that beat the Dragons 41-7 in the Anglo-Welsh Cup last weekend.

Tom Collins returns to the back line, while there are several alterations up front, with Alex Waller, Mike Haywood and Kieran Brookes back to form the front row.

Jamie Gibson and Teimana Harrison return to the back row.

Saints will again be skippered by Sam Dickinson, who starts in the second row.

Worcester have named two former Northampton players in their starting 15, with Ethan Waller to make his first appearance against Saints since leaving during the summer.

GJ van Velze is also part of the Warriors pack.

There are two further former Saints players on the bench, with Matti Williams and Sam Olver also making the match-day squad.

Worcester Warriors: Pennell; Heem, Willison, Mills, Adams; Lance, Hougaard; Waller, Singleton, Schonert; O'Callaghan (c), Spencer; Faosiliva, Lewis, van Velze.

Replacements: Williams, Bower, Milasinovich, Phillips, Scotland-Williamson, Dowsett,Olver, Hammond.

Saints: Mallinder; Pisi, Horne, Burrell, Collins; Myler, Reinach; Waller, Haywood, Brookes; Paterson, Dickinson (c); Wood, Gibson, Harrison.

Replacements: Marshall, van Wyk, Ford-Robinson, Moon, Eadie, Groom, Francis, Foden.