Harrison starts and Clark returns to bench for Saints at Bath

Teimana Harrison will start for Saints in the crucial Aviva Premiership game at Bath on Friday night (kick-off 7.45pm).

Harrison, who was an unused replacement in England’s Six Nations opener against France last Saturday, was released by his country on Tuesday.

And he comes straight back into the Saints side, lining up at seven at The Rec.

Calum Clark provides Jim Mallinder’s men with another back row boost as he is fit enough to take his place on the bench.

Clark has not played since suffering a knee injury in the Champions Cup defeat to Leinster in Dublin in December.

Saints make a total of two changes to the team that thrashed Scarlets 50-10 at Franklin’s Gardens last Friday, with Alex Waller also coming in, for Ethan Waller.

For Bath, England wing Semesa Rokoduguni makes his 100th appearance for the west country club.

Former Saints scrum-half Kahn Fotuali’i starts against his old team.

Bath: Homer; Rokoduguni, Clark, Tapuai, Wilson; Priestland, Fotuali’i; Catt, Dunn, Lahiff; Stooke, Ewels; Ellis, Louw, Grant.

Replacements: Batty, Obano, Palma-Newport, Denton, Mercer, Cook, Hastings, Davies.

Saints: Tuala; K Pisi, Tuitavake, Mallinder, Foden (c); Myler, Groom; A Waller, Haywood, Brookes; Paterson, Day; Gibson, Harrison, Dickinson.

Replacements: Clare, E Waller, Hill, Ratuniyarawa, Clark, Dickson, Hutchinson, Wilson.