Harrison returns as Saints square up to Harlequins

Teimana Harrison returns from a shoulder injury to line up at No.8 for Saints against Harlequins at Franklin's Gardens on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

And there is more good injury news as Luther Burrell has shrugged off the knocks he picked up at London Irish last Sunday and Stephen Myler is named among the replacements.

Myler made his comeback on Monday night, playing 50 minutes in the Wanderers' win at Worcester.

And he could now get his first game time for Saints since suffering a knee injury in the defeat to Saracens at Stadium MK in April.

Kieran Brookes is back in the starting 15 as he replaces Paul Hill at tighthead, while there could be debuts for props Francois van Wyk and Jamal Ford-Robinson from the bench.

Courtney Lawes again captains the team, but Tom Wood (shoulder) and Mitch Eadie (ankle) are still missing.

Piers Francis and Dylan Hartley were with England earlier in the week and they will play no part this weekend.

Harlequins have a number of injury issues, with key men Mike Brown, James Horwill and Chris Robshaw all missing due to concussion.

Saints: Tuala; North, Horne, Burrell, Collins; Mallinder, Groom; Waller, Haywood, Brookes; Paterson, Ribbans; Lawes (c), Gibson, Harrison.

Replacements: Marshall, van Wyk, Ford-Robinson, Ratuniyarawa, Dickinson, Reinach, Myler, Foden.

Harlequins: Morris; Yarde, Marchant, Roberts, Visser; Smith, Care; Lambert, Ward (c), Sinckler; Merrick, Matthews; Glynn, Clifford, Luamanu.

Replacements: Elia Elia, Boyce, Collier, Lamb, White, Lewis, Swiel, Alofa Alofa.