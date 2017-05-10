Search

Groom: Saints would make the most of a Champions Cup lifeline

Nic Groom is hoping for a Champions Cup lifeline (picture: Kirsty Edmonds)

Nic Groom is hoping for a Champions Cup lifeline (picture: Kirsty Edmonds)

0
Have your say

Nic Groom admits Saints feel like they've blown it.

Component:1.7950488.1494185680, , ,$mergedBody