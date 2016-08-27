Groom: Saints will get better after Ulster defeat

New scrum-half Nic Groom insists Saints will learn from the defeat they suffered in their final pre-season friendly.

Jim Mallinder’s men were beaten 29-19 by Ulster at the Kingspan Stadium on Friday night.

Ulster had motored into a 24-0 half-time lead, but second-half scores from Alex Waller, Tom Collins and Juan Pablo Estelles made the scoreline less severe.

And Groom, who came on as a second-half substitute, believes lessons will be taken ahead of next Saturday’s Aviva Premiership opener against Bath at Franklin’s Gardens.

“We weren’t happy with how we started, but luckily we’ve still got another week to go away and put it right so that we start the season on the right foot,” the South African said.

“You could put it down to the fact that we had a few new combinations out there and that can take time to adjust to sometimes.

“The good thing about pre-season is that a loss doesn’t matter so much as long as you learn from it.”

Groom only arrived at Saints a couple of weeks ago, moving to the club from Super Rugby side Stormers.

He was thrust into the pre-season double-header against Cornish Pirates and Rotherham Titans last weekend and looked sharp against Ulster.

And the 26-year-old is now looking forward to getting more settled ahead of the first game of the new season.

“I’ve played three games after getting in the Friday before the home double-header and it’s happening quite quickly but I wouldn’t have it any other way,” Groom said.

“It’s the best way to get in the mix and get a feel for what it’s like to be at the Saints.

“I’m still trying to get my bearings and trying to make sure I don’t get lost when I drive everywhere, but over the next couple of days it’ll calm down, I’ll settle in and there will only be rugby to look forward to.”