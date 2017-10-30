Groom believes Saints can gather momentum in cup clashes

Nic Groom says Saints have to use the Anglo-Welsh Cup as a springboard to Premiership success in the weeks to come.

The South African scrum-half believes his side have a 'huge chance' to gather some momentum before returning to league action at Worcester Warriors on November 18.



Saints travel to Exeter Chiefs for their opening Anglo-Welsh Cup fixture on Saturday, before hosting the Dragons seven days later.



And when asked whether the change of competition can be a catalyst for Jim Mallinder's men, who have lost their past four matches, Groom said: "It has to be.



"Whatever competition it is, we're Northampton Saints and every game will have a ripple effect on the whole squad and the town.



"It's a huge chance for us to get a bit of momentum."



Saints, who lost 38-22 at home to Wasps last Saturday, know they must get their belief back before the Premiership games at Worcester and Sale.



And Groom added: "The league has shown any team can beat anyone.



"It's huge for us to make sure we're in the best possible position to win those games on the road."