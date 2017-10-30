Groom believes Saints can gather momentum in cup clashes

Nic Groom says Saints have to use the Anglo-Welsh Cup as a springboard to Premiership success in the weeks to come.
The South African scrum-half believes his side have a 'huge chance' to gather some momentum before returning to league action at Worcester Warriors on November 18.
Saints travel to Exeter Chiefs for their opening Anglo-Welsh Cup fixture on Saturday, before hosting the Dragons seven days later.
And when asked whether the change of competition can be a catalyst for Jim Mallinder's men, who have lost their past four matches, Groom said: "It has to be.
"Whatever competition it is, we're Northampton Saints and every game will have a ripple effect on the whole squad and the town.
"It's a huge chance for us to get a bit of momentum."
Saints, who lost 38-22 at home to Wasps last Saturday, know they must get their belief back before the Premiership games at Worcester and Sale.
And Groom added: "The league has shown any team can beat anyone.
"It's huge for us to make sure we're in the best possible position to win those games on the road."
Almost Done!
Registering with Daventry Express means you're ok with our terms and conditions.