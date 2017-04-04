Gleeson to miss Northants’ game against Glamorgan

Northants head coach David Ripley has confirmed that Richard Gleeson will miss the start of the season with a knee problem.

And Rob Keogh is a doubt after sustaining an injury while batting during pre-season.

Northants are already without Muhammad Azharullah, who has an ankle injury, for Friday’s County Championship Division Two opener against Glamorgan at the County Ground.

And Ripley said: “The only cloud has been a couple of injuries we’ve picked up of late.

“Richard Gleeson is not going to make the start. He’s getting better, but he’s not there so we’re not going to be able to select Richard.

“We’ve also got a little concern about Rob Keogh at the moment as well.

“We will certainly be missing Azhar and Richard and we hope Rob’s going to make it, but that’s not a certainty.

“Rob just got hit batting and he’s a little concern for us at the moment.”

But there is good news when it comes to South African duo Richard Levi and Rory Kleinveldt, as well as England batsman Ben Duckett.

“They (Levi and Kleinveldt) arrived on Monday morning,” Ripley said.

“Ben Duckett came in for a hit on Monday so those guys should all be in the hat for Friday.”