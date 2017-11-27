Gibson desperate to help Saints get back on track

Jamie Gibson has urged Saints to make things as difficult as possible for Newcastle Falcons on Friday night.

Both teams go into the game at Franklin's Gardens having lost four successive Aviva Premiership matches.

Saints suffered an agonising 18-15 defeat at Sale last Saturday, while Newcastle were beaten at home by Gloucester a day earlier.

And Gibson is now raring to go for this week's meeting at the Gardens.

"All home games are big, big matches," the flanker said.

"It's difficult for sides to come down, especially Newcastle on a long journey on a Friday night, so we need to play the game as hard as we can.

"We need to start well and Newcastle have been struggling for form recently, but they've got a quality side, good players throughout.

"It's a chance to keep building and add to some momentum we got last Saturday.

"We get the internationals back and they know they've got a fight on their hands to get back out on the pitch.

"It's up to us to get back on track."