Frustrating third day for Northants at Derbyshire

Northants skipper Alex Wakely reflected on a ‘frustrating day’ after his side were unable to make the breakthrough at Derbyshire.

Wakely’s men had secured a 26-run first innings lead, but Derbyshire batted well on day three, closing on 142 without loss.

It means Northants are now 116 runs behind and the captain knows they could face a difficult task on day four.

“It’s been a frustrating day,” Wakely said.

“I felt we bowled very well and beat the bat consistently but they batted well to take the game away from us a little bit.

“Going into the second innings we had the upper hand slightly but we needed a couple of early wickets.

“If they play very well in the morning they could make it an awkward afternoon for us so we are going to have to bowl well.”