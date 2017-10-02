Yaxley go nap as Town suffer another heavy defeat

Daventry Town will be looking to bounce back when they entertain Oadby Town on Tuesday.

Yaxley thumped Town 5-1 in Saturday’s United Counties League clash.

There was drama in the first minute when Yaxley goalkeeper Ollie Sutton fell awkwardly after a challenge from Jake Bettles. After lengthy treatment, the keeper was replaced by 17-year-old James Blake.

Ant O’Connor made a good save before a Robbie Parsons’ free-kick found Tom McGowan but his header from close range was well saved by Blake and Dan Childs had a header cleared off the line.

O’Connor saved well from a free kick from 25 yards that bounced on the 3G surface just in front of him and a shot from Jordon Richards was cleared off the line by a defender.

Yaxley broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute when a Liam Hook shot from the edge of the box took a wicked deflection that left O’Connor wrong-footed.

Town had a great chance to draw level after Kieran Fitzgerald was brought down in the box but Parsons saw his spot-kick saved by the young keeper.

O’Connor was quickly into action again at the other end making yet another good save before Yaxley doubled their advantage in the 38th minute when Tom Waumsley smashed the ball into the net from close range.

After the restart substitute Alex Webb had a shot blocked on the line but Childs curled a delightful shot over Blake and into the top corner of the net. O’Connor made another good save before Yaxley scored again in the 57th minute when Tom Waumsley. Two minutes later Matt Sparrow made it 4-1 and a Dan Cotton free-kick in the 71st minute made it five.

The game ended on a sour note with a red card for Ross Harris after he brought down a striker on the edge of the box.