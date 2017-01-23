Winger Wylde hopes Dons screamer will kick-start his Cobblers career

“I could probably write a book about it,” jokes Gregg Wylde when reflecting on his short yet remarkably dramatic start to life at the Cobblers. If he did, it’d probably be a best-seller.

Having arrived a little over three weeks ago, it’s been something of a roller-coaster ride for the former Rangers man.

Two days after signing for the club on-loan from Millwall, Wylde was a second-half substitute in the 2-1 home defeat to Bradford City. A week later, his first Cobblers start ended in disaster as he suffered the ignominy of being replaced before half-time with his team in tatters, trailing 4-0 away to Bristol Rovers with just 28 minutes on the clock.

That humiliating defeat proved to be the end for the man responsible for bringing Wylde to Sixfields, with Rob Page sacked as Cobblers boss a mere 48 hours later.

By the end of the week, a new manager entered the building and the following day, Wylde was an unused substitute in another defeat, this time against Scunthorpe United at Sixfields.

Things finally began to look up for the 25-year-old Scot at Stadium MK on Saturday - despite the result - when he came on as a second-half substitute and scored his first Cobblers goal with his very first touch.

As arrivals into games go, Wylde’s was pretty spectacular.

Ten seconds after replacing Harry Beautyman, the ball dropped to him 20 yards from goal. With two Dons players rushing out to close him down, Wylde kept his cool and unleashed a sweet half volley that whistled into the top corner.

“I saw two MK Dons players running towards me so I thought I’d just have a crack and it went into the top bag,” he modestly said afterwards.

“I was delighted and I thought at that time we could get back into it because there was plenty of time left.

I don’t want to be disrespectful to Rob Page. He brought me in and then got sacked but I thought my time with him was genuinely brilliant and it’s been the same since the new gaffer has come in.

“But straight from kick-off they made it 4-1 and it ended up being 5-3 so for the neutrals it was probably a good game but for us it was three points lost.”

Whilst scoring goals at one end was not a problem, it was conceding them at the other which once again proved Northampton’s downfall on Saturday.

All five of Dons’ goals were so easily preventable too, and that’s what was of such frustration for Wylde and his team-mates.

The Milwall loanee added: “I thought the first 15-20 minutes were fine until I think Revs got injured and they scored their first goal.

“Overall I think we can take positives but we need to stop conceding stupid soft goals.

“Over the period I’ve been here, with the Bristol Rovers game as well, we’ve conceded stupid, stupid goals.

“The new gaffer’s come in and I think he’ll address that during the week and work on the back four as well as work on the whole team defensively.

“Going forward isn’t an issue, it’s just closing the back door.”

Though Wylde’s time under Page was turbulent to say the least, he only has respect for the recently-departed Northampton manager, who was appointed first-team coach at Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

That said, Wylde will be hoping new boss Justin Edinburgh can improve the team’s ailing fortunes, starting with Saturday’s hugely significant home game against bottom club Coventry City.

“It’s been a hard start for me with the gaffer being sacked in the first week I was in,” he admitted.

“I’ve settled down now. The boys have been fantastic with me so far and hopefully I’m in with a shout this week or even come off the bench and do what I did on Saturday.

“He’s got the tempo up a bit higher but there’s not much difference and it’s about what we do on the pitch on Saturday.

“We’re at home and it’ll be the gaffer’s first game at home so hopefully we can put a performance on and bounce back from Saturday because I think the supporters are due that.

“Hopefully I can get my first win here as well.

“I wouldn’t be standing here if I didn’t think we were good enough. I’m a passionate boy whoever I play for, whether it’s Millwall or Northampton, and I want to do well for the supporters.”