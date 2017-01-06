Winger Gregg still Wylde about his Cobblers move

For Gregg Wylde, Monday was not the ideal start to life as a Cobblers player.

Thrown on as a second-half substitute having arrived at the club on loan from Millwall just two days earlier, Wylde was helpless to prevent Town from being overwhelmed by a dominant Bradford City in the 2-1 defeat at Sixfields.

Everyone spoke highly of the club, I came here with Plymouth last season as well and it was fantastic. When the offer to come on loan I thought I may as well give it a shot and see how it goes. I’m here now and hopefully I can make an impact Cobblers loan signing Gregg Wylde

Despite his best efforts, Northampton’s fate had already been sealed by the time Wylde was introduced due to their inability to get up the pitch, inviting wave after wave of Bradford pressure.

He did show flashes of his pace and direct running, but, after Alex Revell’s first-half header, Mark Marshall and Jordy Hiwula both netted in the final 17 minutes to ensure the Bantams left Sixfields with three thoroughly deserved points.

So what did Wylde make of his new side while watching from the touchline?

“I thought in the first-half we were fine and we dominated,” he said.

“But for most of the second-half we sat back and to come on in that period was quite hard, but hopefully I can make an impact in the upcoming games to get three points and lift that spirit and push up the league.”

Signed on loan from Millwall, Wylde will bring some sorely-needed pace and flair to the Cobblers but, unlike Monday, he will need to see the ball in dangerous areas to have the desired effect.

“It was frustrating,” he added. “Sometimes wingers don’t attack and you need to defend. It’s not always about attacking and I’ve learned that.

“I had to do that for most of the second-half but we just need to move on and look to build in the next few games.”

After John Marquis and Lee Martin, Wylde is the third player in the past 12 months to join Northampton on loan from Millwall, and he made sure he did his homework before signing.

The 25-year-old Scot, who scored for Plymouth in their 2-1 defeat against the Cobblers at Home Park last season, added: “I spoke to Lee Martin last Friday.

“He was here last season and I know Zander (Diamond) from up in Scotland and everyone spoke highly of the club, I came here with Plymouth last season as well and it was fantastic.

“When the offer to come on loan I thought I may as well give it a shot and see how it goes. I’m here now and hopefully I can make an impact.”

Rob Page will certainly be hoping his new acquisition can make a positive and immediate impact as the Cobblers boss looks to arrest his side’s terrible form which has taken them down to 16th in Sky Bet League One.

But Wylde, an experienced campaigner having also won a Scottish Premier League title with Rangers, says now is not the time to panic.

He continued: “There’s not much between teams in this league.

“Everyone is quite close together and you start getting worried around March or April time.

“But there’s plenty in the team to do well and the gaffer’s got belief in us as well.”