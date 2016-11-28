Whitworths go nap in cup tie to end Town’s long unbeaten run

Daventry Town’s unbeaten run came to an end in Saturday’s NFA Junior Cup tie.

Wellingborough Whitworths beat the UCL Division One leaders 5-3 in Saturday’s second round tie.

A poor performance from Town added to the disappointment of an early cup exit.

Whitworths had the game’s first chance, Cavell Jarvis shooting straight at George McClellan, James Tricks also had a chance for Town which was easily saved by Lee Baxter.

Matty Judge brought a good save out of McClellan before the game’s first moment of controversy. Tricks’ attempted 35 yard lob appeared to be caught outside the area by Baxter but, despite the loud appeals, no free-kick was awarded.

Remy Brittain twice went close for Wellingborough as they started to apply some real pressure and the breakthrough came in the 35th minute. A corner wasn’t cleared and James Gorman nodded the ball into the net.

But Town were level straight from kick-off, Tricks finishing well when one-on-one with Baxter. Tricks and Ross Harris went close before the break and McClellan denied former Town player Ryan Archer.

Wellingborough started the second period the strongest, with McClellan pulling off a superb save to tip Dean Hall’s header on to the bar. Jarvis also went close while Harris headed over after in a goalmouth scramble following a corner.

Wellingborough restored their advantage in the 56th minute when Brittain turned on the edge of the box and volleyed past McClellan, despite loud appeals for a foul in the build up.

The hosts extended their lead three minutes later in calamitous circumstances. A long ball from Baxter bounced over McClellan and ended up in the back of the net.

With Town shell-shocked, Wellingborough made it 4-1 in the 70th minute. McClellan saved Brittain’s shot but the rebound fell straight to Jarvis who made no mistake.

Sam Heavey’s good run ended with his chip going just over the bar but the unmarked Hall made it 5-2 with seven minutes left, turning in a cross at the far post. Alex Andrews pulled a goal back in stoppage-time but it was too little too late.