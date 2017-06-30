We won’t be ‘the big spenders’ says Cobblers boss Edinburgh

Justin Edinburgh has sent out a message to clubs, players and agents that the Cobblers are not going to suddenly become ‘big spenders’ following the investment from 5USports.

The Chinese company this week purchased a 60 per cent share of Northampton Town Ventures Limited’s controlling stake in the club, and made it it clear more funds will be made available to strengthen the squad ahead of the Sky Bet League One campaign.

The thing is with the excitement, as a manager you have to take a breather, take stock, and not be wasteful Cobblers boss Justin Edinburgh

But Edinburgh insists he is not going to be ‘throwing needless money away’ as he completes his squad rebuilding, especially as agents sniff out a possible opportunity to get their clients a better deal.

The Town boss has been chasing five targeted players for most of the summer, and hinted he will be continuing to try to tie up those deals, as well as now being able to add another couple of bodies.

Edinburgh, who was unaware of the interest from 5USport for the first few weeks of the close season, is as enthused as everybody else about this week’s surprise development, and is now looking forward to boosting his squad even further

“This has been going on a while now, but Kelvin made me aware when it became serious and it looked like the deal would be concluded,” said the Town boss.

“So I was fully aware, and for me it is exciting, as with the company coming in, it allows us to strengthen even more.

“But we are not going to be throwing needless money away and being the big spenders, but it makes us a little bit more competitive in this tough division. “For me, it is great news and it allows us to strengthen the squad. I think what it does is allow us to bring a couple more in.

“Kelvin has said there is an investment, and there is an increase in the budget, and the thing is with the excitement, as a manager you have to take a breather, take stock, and not be wasteful.

“You don’t want to be hasty, as all of a sudden you’re getting phone calls from people you perhaps might not have got them from.

“I am absolutely delighted with the players and the quality we have brought in, and we want to try to continue that, and I think with the targets we had in place we continue to try to bring them to the club.

“But obviously, with the investment, that gives us an opportunity to strengthen the squad even further.

“That is always good for a manager, but you have to make sure we get the balance right as well, and make sure we don’t overload or bring too many people in, so that people fear that the gap between them and getting into the team can be too far.”

The Cobblers are not expected to make any signings ahead of the weekend, but manager Edinburgh is still hoping to bring in numbers before the team’s opening pre-season friendly at Sileby Rangers next Saturday.

The area that needs the most attention is at the back, with Leon Barnett the only central defender on the books at the moment.