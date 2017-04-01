Search

VOTE: Who was your Cobblers man of the match against Rochdale?

GET IN! Paul Anderson is mobbed by team-mates after his late leveller. Picture by Kirsty Edmonds

Late drama saw the Cobblers come away from Rochdale with a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing fired the hosts ahead on 58 minutes but Paul Anderson’s last-gasp goal rescued a point for Northampton.

