Trio of international call-ups see clash at Wigan postponed

The Cobblers’ Sky Bet League One clash with Wigan Athletic, scheduled for next Saturday (Sept 2), has been postponed due to international call-ups.

Wigan had three players called into international squads this week, in the shape of Samy Morsy (Egypt), Lee Evans (Wales) and Owen Evans (Wales Under-21s),

EFL rules state that clubs with three or more call-ups are entitled to reschedule league matches, and following the trio being selected for their countries, the decision has been taken by Latics managere Paul Cook to move the game.

Lee Evans and Morsy have both started all three of Wigan’s league one games this season, while Owen Evans has played one League Cup match, and been on the bench for three other fixtures.

The Cobblers were also due to be without Regan Poole for the match at the DW Stadium, as he has been called up by Wales Under-21s.

The new date for the fixture is yet to be confirmed and details will be announced in due course.

However, tickets purchased for the original fixture will remain valid for the re-arranged match.

Further details will be announced in due course.