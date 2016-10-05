Tricks conjures up another win for the Town

A James Tricks’ brace on his return helped Daventry Town overcome Wellingborough Whitworth on Tuesday and move up to fifth in division one, extending their unbeaten run to six games.

Town’s other goals came from Aaron King and Phil Cassidy with Wellingborough replying through Jack Dyson and a brace from Gordon Pendered.

Daventry started the game strongly and had the bulk of the possession but were unable to create many clear-cut chances. They took the lead in the 24th minute with Adam Creaney winning the ball on half way before passing to Tricks 35 yards out, he spotted keeper Lee Baxter off his line and found the net with a superb lob.

Creaney was the provider for Daventry’s second goal, his cross found Tricks in the area who finished well past Baxter after losing his marker.

The goals kept coming and Wellingborough were back in the game in the 32nd minute, Pendered’s free-kick wrong footing George McClellan and nestling in the back of the net. Wellingborough were level five minutes later, a long ball through the middle was missed by the Daventry defence, leaving Pendered through and he lobbed McClellan from 25 yards.

Wellingborough weren’t finished there and took the lead three minutes before the break. The ball bounced around in the Daventry area without being cleared and Dyson was on hand to poke the ball into the back of the net.

Daventry still had time to level before the break with King cutting in from the left and hitting an unstoppable shot past Baxter to send the sides in level.

Wellingborough started the second half well with Matt Thornber miscuing his shot when clean through on goal and Pendered missing his chance of a hat-trick by glancing a free header wide from ten yards.

Dan Childs had an opportunity for Daventry, volleying over from the edge of the box after being found by Creaney after Jason Lee’s free kick found the winger in space. Cassidy also went close, his shot going straight at Baxter.

But Cassidy didn’t have to wait long for another chance, Tricks held the ball up well in the area and found Creaney. He set up Cassidy who made no mistake with his fifth goal in two games.

Dyson saw his toe poke going agonisingly wide while King found himself one-on-one with Baxter, only to see the keeper save very well.