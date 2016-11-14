Tricks conjures up a point as leaders increase advantage

James Tricks grabbed the equaliser to earn Daventry Town a share of the points at Lutterworth.

The 1-1 draw ended Town’s nine-match winning run in division one at Lutterworth where Callum Wills gave the hosts the first half advantage in Saturday’s clash.

The only chances of note in the first 20 minutes the contest were a corner for each side, Dean Lukeman heading over Aaron King’s delivery and Lutterworth’s flag-kick was easily cleared.

Jordon Orosz found himself through on goal only to slip under a challenge as he shot. Orosz also went close from the edge of the box after good work on the left by Elliot Lamb-Johnson.

Max Jones shot just wide for Lutterworth on the half-hour mark before Lutterworth broke the deadlock a minute later. Wills latched on to a short back pass, rounded keeper Iustin Cerga and finished well from a tight angle.

Lamb-Johnson shot just over and Arron Parkinson headed a King corner just over before the end of the half.

But it took just three minutes for Daventry to create their first chance of the second half. Lamb-Johnson played in Orosz who side-footed just wide with just keeper Craig Coombs to beat.

Orosz also headed a King corner just over before Town’s pressure told in the 68th minute. King released Orosz on the right and his cross was turned in by Tricks in the six-yard box.

Town continued to press and substitute Karl Bates twice came close. Bates headed a Lamb-Johnson cross wide and also had a shot blocked for a corner.

The game could haves gone either way late on with Josh Pickering turning well and shooting over. King headed just wide and Lamb-Johnson volleyed just over.

At the other end, Cerga produced a flying save to deny Sam Young and Wills shot just wide after a mazy run into the box.

But Adam Creaney also had a shot blocked before the end as Town moved three points clear of Olney with a game in hand.