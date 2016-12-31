Town land Crystal Palace midfielder Hiram Boateng on loan deal

Cobblers boss Rob Page has moved to strengthen his central midfield with the signing of Crystal Palace midfielder Hiram Boateng on loan until the end of the season.

Boateng, sho turns 21 next week, spent two spells last season on loan at Plymouth Argyle, playing in the Pilgrims’ 2-0 win at Sixfields in August, and has been on loan ar Bristol Rovers already this season.

He has made three first team appearances for Palace, two in the FA Cup and one in the Premier League, which was as a substitute for Johan Cabaye in a 1-1 draw at Swansea City in February.

Boateng is a 6ft tall central midfielder, and Page said: “Hiram is a mobile, box to box midfielder

“He is a player we have tracked for a while and we tried to bring him in last summer. He has impressed at both Plymouth and Bristol Rovers and we have done well to get him.

“He is a highly rated player, who already has a fair amount of experience in the EFL and he has the quality to make a real impact here.

“His parent club think very highly of him and we are delighted to welcome him to Sixfields.”

Boateng is available for selection for Monday’s Sixfields clash with Bradford City.