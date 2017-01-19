town keep a hold on the summit

Daventry Town joint-boss Andy Marks hailed the performance of his table-topping players after they gained revenge over Raunds Town.

heir 4-0 win success at Communications Park maintained their hold on the leaders position in United Counties League Division One and made amends for their 1-0 loss to the Shopmates in December.

Our home form is excellent and with only 12 games left it’s one we will be expecting to win as the final stage of the season starts Daventry Town joint-manager Andy Marks

Raunds became only the fourth side to get the better of Daventry in the league this season when they took the points at Kiln Park.

But Daventry’s home form remains impressive and the verdict kept them two points clear of second-placed Bugbrooke St Michaels with two games in hand.

Marks said: “Saturday was a great result and kept our excellent home form run going – played 12, won 11, drawn one in the league.

“After an excellent win and performance away at Oakham we knew Raunds would be even more difficult having lost to them a month ago.

“Once again it was very tight with both teams having chances.

“Fortunately we got the first goal from Dan Childs and in close games the first goal can be key and was in this case. We then missed a penalty before Raunds hit the cross bar so it remained close at half-time.

“Again for the next 20 to 25 minutes both teams had chances and played some good football on a wet pitch.

“We were awarded a free-kick which Aaron King converted. From there onwards we were the better side scoring twice more through an Aaron King penalty and Adam Creaney.

“It was a very good game between two strong sides but we deserved to win even though it wasn’t a 4-0 game.

“Next up is Bourne at home. Having not played them yet we don’t expect it to be easy but our home form is excellent and with only 12 games left it’s one we will be expecting to win as the final stage of the season starts.”