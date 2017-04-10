Town in seventh heaven after they secure the championship

Daventry Town are the United Counties League division one champions

Saturday’s emphatic 7-2 victory at Stewarts & Lloyds Corby earned promotion and the title for Town.

Town knew that a win, regardless of other results, would secure promotion and the title for the fourth time in the club’s history.

Town were on the attack from the start, Dean Lukeman’s cross just eluded everyone before Alfie Taylor headed Aaron King’s cross just wide.

The hosts were under the cosh and struggling to get the ball out of their half but Ant O’Connor had to be alert when he saved well from a one-on-one.

Town went in front in the 18th minute, Taylor blocked a clearance and fed Lukeman who set-up King and he found the corner of the net from 12 yards.

Lukeman fired just over and the keeper saved well from Adam Confue’s 25-yarder. But Town doubled their advantage in the 28th minute when Adam Creaney cut into the box before firing past the unsighted keeper.

Two minutes later Lukeman found Taylor who calmly picked his spot, side-footing home. Town made it 4-0 in the 36th minute from the penalty spot through King.

Dan Bendon volleyed just wide before Lukeman’s header was just off target. Ian Benjamin’s young side reduced the arrears two minutes after the restart but Damon Herbert soon restored Town’s four-goal cushion, heading home King’s 56th minute cross. Two minutes later substitute Scott Sandy finished well after King and Lukeman had combined on the left.

Confue hit the upright and Lukeman had an effort ruled out for offside before King was upended in the box. King passed up the chance of completing his hat-trick by letting young substitute Stan Forskitt convert the ensuing spot-kick.

The 55-year-old Benjamin came off the bench and, after his shot was charged down, Jack Begin curled a delightful shot into the top corner.