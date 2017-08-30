Town have early chance to gain revenge for opening day defeat

The United Counties League new boys have made an excellent start to life in the premier division and head Desborough Town on Saturday where new signing Jake Bettles should be clear to make his debut against his former club.

Town’s latest success came on Tuesday night at Communications Park where they beat Wellingborough Whitworths 4-0 to go joint second with Leicester Nirvana.

Whitworth started well, Remy Brittian flashed a shot straight across goal and another excellent cross was blazed over the bar from close range. Town weathered the storm and started to show some threat themselves.

Jordon Richards, having started at full back, saw his cross go begging before Town broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute. Peter Dearle found himself out on the left and put in a superb cross which was met by a perfectly timed header by Kieran Fitgerald that went in off the far post.

Ant O’Connor had to be quick off his line to prevent the Flourmen equalising before Town extended their lead in the 38th minute when Richards was brought down by Ryan Archer and Robbie Parsons made no mistake from the ensuing spot-kick.

After the restart, Fitzgerald was denied by the keeper but Town increased their lead in the 56th minute. Fitzgerald found Jake Dumbleton and his pace took him inside the box before he slotted the ball home despite the desperate attempts of the defender to keep it out.

Chances came and went at both ends, Whitworth hit the woodwork and Richards cleared an effort off the line but Town added a fourth goal in the 86th minute when Dumbleton bagged his second goal from close range.