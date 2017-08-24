Town have chance to extend run

Two home games in the space of four days should give Daventry Town every chance of extending their unbeaten run.

Town are now unbeaten in three United Counties League outings and entertain Harborough Town on Saturday before Wellingborough Whitworths come to Communications Park on Tuesday.

But joint manager Arron Parkinson says the club will need to strengthen their squad if they are to maintain their encouraging start to life in the premier division.

Parkinson said: “We entertain Harborough Town on Saturday followed by Wellingborough Whitworths on Tuesday. I feel both are winnable games as long as we approach them correctly and with the same enthusiasm we have showed in our opening games.

“We are without several players for Saturday’s game so once again the squad will be stretched to its maximum. We managed to get minutes into several players in Tuesday night’s friendly against Woodford United which certainly benefited certain individuals in our squad.

“We will look to strengthen the squad in the coming weeks and have put in seven-day approaches for several players. I can speak to them early next week so hopefully we can get at least one of these players into the squad.”

Following Deeping Rangers’ victory at Barton Rovers in the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday, Town’s league fixture on September 2 will have to be rearranged. The United Counties League is likely to schedule another fixture for that date.

Looking back on Saturday’s 4-1 victory at Sleaford Town, Parkinson added: “Last weekend we took the long journey to Sleaford in good spirits after a win and a draw in the previous two games.

“We settled into the game and created opportunities from the off.

“Unfortunately for us, that is proving to be our Achilles heel at the moment in and around the final third. We don’t make the right selection of pass or the quality is poor and we are not making the keeper work hard enough.

“So, after controlling the opening spell we had to rely on Ant O’Connor to save a penalty before we took the lead with one of our own which Craig Robinson dispatched.

“We scored quickly after halftime through Kieran Fitzgerald but then failed to kill the game off and, after Sleaford pulled one back, they forced Ant [O’Connor] into several fine saves.

“But we wrapped the game up in the final period with a scrappy goal from Phil Cassidy and a well taken effort from young Sam Jackson, which will give him a boost. Overall, I’m pleased with the three points and four goals but I feel there is still a lot more to come.

“We are three games unbeaten at the moment which bodes well for the future.”