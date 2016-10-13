Town get on their marks for big test

These are exciting times at Communications Park and they could get even better.

Daventry Town have made an impressive start to the campaign under the joint-stewardship of Arron Parkinson and Andy Marks.

We’ve had fantastic support when we have been playing at home Joint-manager Andy Marks

Two United Counties League trips to lowly Burton Park Wanderers on Saturday before a crunch game at leaders Olney Town three days later will test Town’s division one title credentials. Town are fourth following Saturday’s impressive victory over second-placed Oakham United but only two points behind Olney.

And Town are still in the Buildbase FA Vase with a home tie against Newport Pagnell coming up.

Marks said: “If we play like we can we should win at Burton. But then we then have two huge games at Olney and Newport Pagnell in the FA Vase at home.

“That will be a huge test to see how far we have come in these last eight games. If we come through the next three games without loss our season will well and truly be going in the direction we want it to.”

And Marks was quick to praise the club’s backing a Communications Park, where supporters have come back to support the duo.

He added: “We’ve had fantastic support when we have been playing at home. We hope the fans and club members are enjoying the football we’re playing as much as the results.

“It’s been a fantastic run in which I don’t recall in 12 years of managing I’ve ever had this amount of injuries, which makes it even more pleasing.

“We’ve got a great set of lads who are buying into exactly what we’re doing. Myself and Arron [Parkinson] know the run will stop at some stage but we won’t roll over easily, as we showed on Saturday.

“It was a very hard earned 2-1 win with eight injured players to keep us in the hunt and go third with games in hand. We went into Saturday’s game without a recognised left-back with Dean Lukeman and Jamie Jollands both injured.

“Dan Childs filled in and had one of his best games this season and Sam Woods, who hasn’t started for nearly seven weeks, came in at right-back and did well too.

“We were very solid against a good Oakham side you had good movement in the final third.”