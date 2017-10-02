Town get back to winning ways with impressive performance

Daventry Town got back to winning ways against Oadby Town on Tuesday.

Goals from Kieren Fitzgerald, Jack Bettles and Tom McGowan earned Town all three United Counties League points in Tuesday’s 3-1 victory at Communications Park.

Adam Creaney and Adam Confue returned to the starting line-up while Craig Robinson was also on the bench after recovering from a calf injury.

Early long range efforts from Creaney and Phil Cassidy were both dealt with well by Sam Lomax while at the other end Ant O’Connor was quick off his line to block a Lamar Parkes’ shot on the edge of his box.

Town played some good football and took a deserved lead in the 19th minute when Bettles’ cross was met by Confue who tried to bundle the ball over the line but Fitzgerald got the last touch.

Another Bettles’ cross was headed just over by Cassidy, Creaney was denied by Lomax and from the ensuing corner the keeper tipped over Fitzgerald’s header.

O’Connor saved a Keaton Towers header from close range before Town doubled their advantage in the 32nd minute when Ben Browne’s excellent cross was hooked into the net at the far post by Bettles.

After the restart Oadby, who are struggling near the bottom, came straight out the blocks quickly looking to get back in the game. Cassidy went close on the hour mark with a dipping volley that just went over before Oadby reduced the arrears in the 61st minute when Josh Walsh finished well from close range.

Town continued with the pressure and McGowan headed over from a corner before he got the vital third goal in the 69th minute, firing home from an acute angle.

Cassidy was twice off target in the closing stages, as was Confue and Bettles.