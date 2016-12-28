Town get back on title track with derby victory at Buckby

Daventry Town go into the new year with their ChromaSport United Countries League title hopes back on track.

Town made the short Boxing Day trip to rivals Long Bucky and came away with a hard fought 3-1 victory.

But they had to coem from behind with the goals coming from Alfie Taylor, Dean Lukeman and player-manager Arron Parkinson. The result means Town remain second in division one, a point behind leaders Bugbrooke with three games in hand.

Buckby took a sixth minute lead when Rick Barby found himself clean through and he lifted the ball over Ant O’Connor and into the back of the net.

That acted as a wake-up call for Town and they were level just five minutes later. Jordon Orosz’s pass found Taylor, who side-footed past keeper Lee Constable.

The rest of the half was fairly even. Bucky striker Daniel Long saw O’Connor tip his 35 yard over the bar before keeping out Barby’s diving header.

Town also had chances with Taylor volleying over and Constable saving from Jordan Orosz.

Town made the better start to the second half and went ahead in the 53rd minute. Adam Creaney’s corner fell to Lukeman in the box and the left-back made no mistake to score his third goal in as many games.

The rest of the half was a fairly one-sided affair with Adam Confue and debutant Joe Merryl both shooting over. Parkinson saw a header from Creaney’s free-kick saved after coming off the bench.

And the two players combined again to score Town’s third goal with six minutes left when Parkinson headed home Creaney’s corner to put the game beyond doubt. Bucky had a chance to pull a goal back but Andrew Clements shot wide with just O’Connor to beat.