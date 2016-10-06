Town face big test to keep run going

Daventry Town’s encouraging start to the United Counties League season is gathering pace.

Three straight victories have taken Daventry up to fifth in the division one table ahead of Saturday’s big clash with second-placed Oakham United at Communications Park.

We stood firm and took the points. Now we look forward to welcoming Oakham and keeping our wonderful home record intact Arron Parkinson

Sandwiched in between those three wins have been two cup victories, in the Buildbase FA Vase and the NFA Junior Cup, as to extend Daventry’s unbeaten run to seven games in all competitions.

The latest victory came on Tuesday when the returning James Tricks hit a hat-trick in the seven-goal thriller at Wellingborough Whitworth.

Looking back on Tuesday’s success, player-manager Arron Parkinson said:

“Whitworth were sitting in fourth place so we new it would be a good test and over the 90 minutes and it certainly turned out to be that.

“We welcomed James Tricks into the starting 11 after signing him from Yaxley and he proved to be our match winner, scoring the opening two goals and having a hand in the fourth goal.

“The opening 30 minutes we controlled and dictated the game, attacking with intent at every opportunity, and at 2-0 up we were playing some great stuff.

“We then had a crazy 15 minute spell and conceded three sloppy goals, two from set-pieces and the other one from a long straight ball which we failed to deal with.

“It looked as though we was going in behind at halftime until Aaron King smashed one home from the edge of the box.

“In the second half Whitworth played the better football and created the better chances. But fair play to our lads, they hung in there and Phil Cassidy poked home from close range.

“We stood firm in the remainder of the game and took the points and now we look forward to welcoming Oakham on Saturday and keeping our wonderful home record intact.”

Looking back on Saturday’s NFA Junior Cup 7-2 victory over Corby Stewart’s & Lloyds, Parkinson added: “We challenged the players to win the tie in the opening 30 minutes. We scored very early which is what we asked and scored a second around the half hour which should of been enough to see us through.”