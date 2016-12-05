Town are hit for six and see red on a bad day at Blackstones

It was a bad day at Blackstones for Daventry Town.

The UCL division one leaders were hit for six and got two red cards in Saturday’s 6-2 defeat. Aaron King and Elliot Herbert got their marching orders on a day to forget for Town.

The game got off to an even start with Blackstones creating the first chance. Matt Simpson was allowed a free header from a corner which was saved by George McClellan.

But Town took the lead in the 11th minute. A long ball from Adam Creaney found King and he lobbed keeper Lee Crockett.

Elliot Lamb Johnson had a header blocked on the line by Matt Porter and King fired straight at Crockett as Town kept up the pressure but they were unable to find a second goal. Blackstones equalised in the 21st minute when Steve Mastin was allowed a free header inside the box which looped over a stranded McClellan and into the net.

It took Town just three minutes to regain the lead. Jordan Orosz’s persistence won the ball from Jack Bates and his cross found its way to Lamb Johnson at the far post who finished powerfully past Crockett.

Herbert also headed a corner straight at the keeper before Blackstones levelled in the 35th minute. This time it was Matt Simpson who was allowed a free header from a corner.

Dan Childs headed a King corner just over the bar before halftime and after the restart James Tricks’ cross was diverted on to the post by Matt Cook. But Blackstones took the lead in the 50th minute when Childs handled in the area and Josh Russell beat McClellan from the ensuing spot-kick.

Two minutes later Harris brought down Russell when he was clean through and was shown the red card. From the ensuing free-kick, Ben Porter’s shot somehow found its way into the net.

Even with ten men, Town still created chances with Phil Cassidy and Tricks both going close. But Blackstones increased their lead in the 58th minute when Dan French broke free and crossed for Russell who made no mistake at the far post.

Lamb Johnson found himself through on goal but his effort was saved by Crockett. Blackstones hit their sixth goal in the 65th minute when another poorly defended set-piece saw Matt Porter head home.

Things went from bad to worse for Town with Herbert shown a straight red card for comments made to the referee. Russell was denied his hat-trick when Sam Woods cleared off the line.