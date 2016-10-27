Time to start again says Parkinson

All good things must come to an end but Daventry Town joint-manager Arron Parkinson will be looking to start another good run this weekend.

Town’s ten game unbeaten run in all competitions came to an end in last weekend’s 3-2 Buildbase FA Vase defeat against Newport Pagnell Town.

We pushed a top five United Counties League premier division side all the way Arron Parkinson

But Parkinson will be looking for his side to make progress in Saturday’s Northants Junior Cup second round tie at Moulton.

Parkinson said: “We equipped ourselves very well on Saturday and overall I was more than happy with our performance. We pushed a top five United Counties League premier division side all the way and on another day we would have won the game.

“The defeat ends our unbeaten home record in all competitions and our run of ten games without loss. We go again this Saturday in the junior cup away to Moulton.

“We are looking to do really well in and this gives us a chance to get back to winning ways nice and quickly.”

Dean Lukeman and Karl Bates miss Saturday’s trip to Moulton.

Looking back on Saturday’s narrow defeat, Parkinson added: “Newport Pagnell scored early in the game from a corner which we failed to deal with and I thought they settled into the start of the game very well.

“We equalised from a set-piece of our own through Adam Confue superb header. The rest of the half was very scrappy and I thought the referee didn’t help blowing every time there was a tackle.

“We did create one more chance through Jordan Orosz, who probably should have done better once through on goal.

“In the second half we scored early through a freak own goal and then for the next 25 minutes continued to press and create opportunities which we failed to take. If we had taken them I feel we would of won the game.

“The sending-off seemed to shake them into life and fair play to Newport in the final 15 minutes. They asked us a few questions and nicked the game in stoppage-time.

“I thought we did more than enough to win it. But we gifted them two goals through individual errors and didn’t kill the game off when we were on top.”