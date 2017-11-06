Ticket prices reduced for FA Cup replay at Scunthorpe

The Cobblers have announced ticket details for their FA Cup first round replay at Scunthorpe United.

Subject to any television requirements, the game will be played at Glanford Park on Tuesday, November 14 (ko 7.45pm).

As with the original tie at Sixfields on Saturday, which ended in a 0-0 draw, ticket prices have been reduced.

Admission will be £15 for adults, £12 for those aged 65 and over, £5 for under-18s and free for under-12s.

Advanced tickets are being sent to Sixfields and the club will announce when they will be going on on sale.

The draw for the second round of the FA Cup is being made live on BBC2 on Monday night, with the programme starting at 7pm.