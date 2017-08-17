Thrilled Coddington can’t wait to get going after securing his Cobblers move

Luke Coddington says he ‘couldn’t be happier’ to have signed for the Cobblers after sealing his move from Huddersfield Town earlier today.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper, who has agreed a two-year deal at Sixfields, had been on Northampton’s radar throughout the summer, with manager Justin Edinburgh tracking several goalkeepers to compete alongside David Cornell for the number one spot.

Coddington will provide David Cornell with competition

He’s spent several weeks training with the Cobblers and also appeared in their 5-2 pre-season friendly win at Corby Town earlier this month.

Coddington, who joined Huddersfield from boyhood club Middlesborough in June 2016, did not feature in his 14 months at the Terriers but played five times in a loan spell with Wrexham last season.

But now he’s set to start a new chapter in his career, and he can’t wait to get started at Sixfields.

“I came down and spoke to the manager and he was impressed with me when I came in for training and played a game,” said Coddington, who is capped at England U19 level.

I want to be at a good club and I think that’s what I’ve come to – I’m absolutely buzzing to be here and can’t wait get out on the pitch.

“I was impressed with the set up and the way the club is moving forward on and off the pitch. They’ve made some good signings and the club’s going in the right direction I feel, so it’s great to be involved in such a good project like this.

“I want to be at a good club and I think that’s what I’ve come to – I’m absolutely buzzing to be here and can’t wait get out on the pitch.”

Coddington was part of the Huddersfield squad that won promotion to the Premier League in May but while he admits that was a valuable experience, he feels now is the right time to move on and seek more regular game-time.

He added: “I was at Huddersfield last year when they got promoted and it was good to be involved in that.

“For me you’ve got to know where your place is and being involved at Huddersfield with David Wagner and all his staff was a really good experience but I don’t think, as a 21-year-old lad, going into that I was ready to play.

“Danny Ward played really well and helped get us up with his performances so this is definitely where I want to be and I couldn’t be happier with how things have gone.

“A club like Northampton, I know a few players who have been here before and there’s nothing but good things that I’ve heard so it’s definitely a good thing.”

Coddington was always destined to be a professional footballer – given that the sport runs in his family.

“I’ve always wanted to be a goalkeeper,” he added. “Growing up my dad was a goalkeeper and my dad was a centre-back so you could say defending runs in the family!

“Ever since I was six-years-old my dad used to take me down to the local park, and then I went through goalkeeping courses and then to Middlesbrough at an early age.

“I started at Middlesbrough when I was eight and played all the way until 16, got a scholarship and was on a pro deal there until I was 20 and then I signed for Huddersfield for the 2016/17 season.

“My granddad played for Blackburn and he captained Huddersfield for a few years and made over 300 appearances so he’s good to ask for advice and if I can play as many as him I’ll be delighted – he’s a good role model to have.”