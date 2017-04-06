Three more points will seal the title

Three more points and the United Counties League title will be heading to Daventry Town.

The division one leaders need one more win from their three remaining division one games and can clinch it at Stewarts & Lloyds Corby.

Hopefully, come 5pm on Saturday, the players will be celebrating being champions Joint manager Andy Marks

And joint boss Andy Marks is hoping to reward the club’s officials and supporters by clinching the title on Saturday.

He said: “Saturday is now our biggest game at S&L Corby. Win and we guarantee the title and promotion.

“I don’t think any away games are easy as our early season form shows but we have picked up and I expect us to win on Saturday. Hopefully, come 5pm on Saturday, the players will be celebrating being champions!

“I would like to thank everyone involved with Daventry Town for looking after the management and staff all season. The fans have also been top drawer with the support being very well received in these last few games in particular.

“On Saturday we went to Bourne with a full coach of players and supporters for the first time this season. We knew going into the game it would be difficult as most away games are.

“They were a good side at our place earlier on in the season when we came from 2-0 down at halftime to win 3-2. Bourne have played much better over the two games against us than their league position is

“We dominated possession having the best chances in the first half of an entertaining game with both sides looking to win it.

“In the second half we started brightly again with a couple of decent chances and we should have been a goal or two up even though Bourne looked dangerous on the counter attack. Bourne had two great chances but pretty much straight after that we took the lead.”

The club is hoping to run a coach to Stewarts & Lloyds Corby this Saturday. Contact Brian Porter on 07903 859107 for more information.